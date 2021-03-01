SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.46. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 58,662 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

