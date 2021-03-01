SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.46. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 58,662 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

