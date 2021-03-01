Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 774.2% from the January 28th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
