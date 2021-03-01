Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, a growth of 774.2% from the January 28th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

