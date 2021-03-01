Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Up 6.6%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.01. 726,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,911,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.