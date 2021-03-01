Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.02. 925,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,273,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $366.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

