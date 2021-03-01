Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s share price rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,283,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,399,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

SRGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Get Surgalign alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $211.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 808,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,158,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,306 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.