Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Update

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 400.6% from the January 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.44.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.