Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, an increase of 330.5% from the January 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SOAC stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

