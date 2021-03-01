SVB Leerink Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCUS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

