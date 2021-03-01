SVB Leerink Comments on Guardant Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $147.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

