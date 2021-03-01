SVB Leerink Weighs in on NeoGenomics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for NeoGenomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $50.97 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,848.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

