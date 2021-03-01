Swerve Reaches Market Cap of $11.08 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.86 or 0.00523657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00072501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00078881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00458688 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,570,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,035,084 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

