Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) (ASX:SWK) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) (ASX:SWK) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23.
About Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX)
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.