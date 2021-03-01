Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) (ASX:SWK) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX) (ASX:SWK) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.23.

About Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK.AX)

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling services to the mining industry in Australia, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling.

