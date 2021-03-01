Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Beam Therapeutics worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -6.34. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $126.90.

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

