Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $34.71 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.