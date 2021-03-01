Swiss National Bank Has $3.93 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

