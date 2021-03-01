Swiss National Bank Invests $4.17 Million in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 912.78 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $67.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

