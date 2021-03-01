Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Nelnet worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNI. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,247,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the third quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,576,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Nelnet by 746.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 58,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NNI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NNI opened at $72.60 on Monday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

