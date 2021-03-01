Swiss National Bank Sells 14,100 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

