Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $23.68. 52,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

