Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth about $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

