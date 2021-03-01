Switch Price Hits $0.0198 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Switch has a market cap of $239,426.22 and approximately $148,377.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00071173 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002736 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00100282 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

