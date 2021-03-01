Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.45. Synalloy shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)
Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.
