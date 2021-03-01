Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.45. Synalloy shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synalloy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

