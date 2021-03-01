Synex International (TSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 611336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Specifically, Director Daniel Russell purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,051,577.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 704,000 shares of company stock worth $175,900.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.23 million and a P/E ratio of -83.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

