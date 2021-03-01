SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of SYNNEX worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,413,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

