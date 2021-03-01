Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Down 6.8%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.84. 2,121,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,001,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

