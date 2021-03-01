Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Up 12.5%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 824,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 742,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $531.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $16,953,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

