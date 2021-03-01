T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.18

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.18 and last traded at $169.15, with a volume of 36569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.