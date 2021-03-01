Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. 508,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,274. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $931.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 12,366 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $495,505.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,356,844.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

