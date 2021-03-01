Tael (WABI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $24.72, $62.56 and $10.00. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.00757387 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00028706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $13.96, $7.20, $18.11, $10.00, $4.92, $6.32, $119.16, $45.75, $5.22, $62.56 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

