Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.58. 205,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.13. The firm has a market cap of $666.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.