Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Trading Up 5.3%

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.42. Approximately 148,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 307,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLND shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

