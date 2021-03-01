TalkTalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.43

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.43 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 97.15 ($1.27). TalkTalk Telecom Group shares last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,227,530 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.

TalkTalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

