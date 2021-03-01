Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $95.99 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 73.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

