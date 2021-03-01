Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

