Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TATYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

TATYY opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.88. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

