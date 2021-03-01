Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.73. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMHC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $28.48. 22,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,734. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

