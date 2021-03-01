TD Securities Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $36.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 1,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.