TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,223.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $168,564.76 and approximately $5,223.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011930 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.