TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $89.65. Approximately 345,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 323,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.30 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

