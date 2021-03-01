Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $13.51 on Monday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

