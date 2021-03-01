Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDOC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $221.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 161.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

