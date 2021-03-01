Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $221.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

