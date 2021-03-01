Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.42) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC opened at $221.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.67 and a 200 day moving average of $218.97. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $308.00.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

