Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

TLTZY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

