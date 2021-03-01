Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.75. 39,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,153. Teleperformance has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

