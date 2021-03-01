Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

TDI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.21. 533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

About Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

