TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.27. 5,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,138. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.60.
About TELUS International (Cda)
Featured Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.