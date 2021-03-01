TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.27. 5,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,138. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.