Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.54

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.54 and traded as high as $91.67. Tencent shares last traded at $91.30, with a volume of 3,473,348 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCEHY. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $875.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

