TenUp Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149.00 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $305,480.57 and approximately $149.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00016908 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005001 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001919 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000829 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

