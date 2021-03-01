TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $22.46 million and $9.50 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00795684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00045276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040657 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,559,011 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

